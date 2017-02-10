Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (7-17)

Feb. 1 @ Army

L, 80-73

After falling into an early hole yet again, the Leopards were unable to comeback and fell to the Golden Knights. Lindner became only the sixth player in Patriot League history to amass 500 assists in a career.

Feb. 5 @ Boston University

L, 75-58

After leading at the half by one point, the Leopards managed only 17 points in the second half in the loss to the Terriers. Lindner led the team in scoring with 13 points and freshman Kyle Stout and sophomore Paulius Zalys added 11 points apiece.

Feb. 8 vs. Holy Cross

W, 69-59

The Leopards jumped out to a 13 point advantage early on and held off the Crusaders during a second half run to win. Junior Matt Klinewski led the Leopards in scoring with 25 points and Stout contributed 16.

Women’s Basketball (2-22)

Feb. 1 vs. Army

L, 63-55

Even though the Leopards took a lead into the fourth quarter, they weren’t able to hold on as Army handed them their 21st straight loss. Junior Anna Ptasinski had a career high five three pointers on her way to dropping 19 points on the night.

Feb. 5 vs. Boston University

L, 75-58

Freshman Olivia Gumbs scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Leopards as they lost their 22nd straight game. Junior Anna Ptasinski contributed 16 points, as well.

Feb. 8 @ Holy Cross

W, 85-70

Gumbs reached her previous career high by halftime and went on to score 25 points. After trailing by eight points in the third quarter, the Leopards went on a 17-4 run to close the quarter and they never looked back. The win snapped a 22-game losing streak.

Track and Field

Feb. 5 @ New Balance Invitational

The team as a whole finished in 24th place out of 31 teams, but some personal records were set. Sophomore Emily Moore posted her personal best in the 5000 meter, good for eighth place in the event and sophomore Tom Strand also achieved a personal best, his in the 500 meter.

Men’s Tennis (1-2)

Feb. 4 vs. Fairfield

L, 7-0

Freshman Blake Oslan and sophomore Andrew Reed won their first doubles match but the Leopards were unable to win the doubles point as they lost their other two matches. The team was shutout for the first time this season.

Women’s Tennis (1-2)

L, 5-2

Senior Rocine Moschella and Tori Almeida won their doubles match, while Almeida and freshman Grace Conrad pick up singles victories. The Leopards couldn’t gain points anywhere else and fell to the Stags.