Got Plans? Students plan for the day of love

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some are busy buying over-priced flowers and searching for the perfect last minute gift. For others, the 14th of February is just like any other Tuesday. From surprise dates to movies with friends, here’s what some Lafayette students have planned.
“What are you talking about? I don’t really observe Valentine’s Day.” –Emma Fortier ‘18
“I have a long distance girlfriend, so I won’t be able to see her for Valentine’s Day, but I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to see her instead.” – Stephen Beggs ‘17
“I’ll be eating pizza and watching a movie with my best friends.” – Katie Martinides ‘18
“Shit, next week is Valentine’s Day? …I like to be spontaneous.” – Austin Wiles ’17
“He’s been searching for places that suit my food allergies and he even looked up concert tickets for my favorite band, but said they sold out before he could get them. The surprise element is fun.” – Kara Rhodes ‘19
“I’m dating my snowboard, so I’m going to Blue Mountain to spend the day there. Five o’clock dinner with my snowboard.” – Colin Gallagher ’17
“The only Valentine I wrote was for the local senior citizens, so I think that explains my love life pretty accurately right now.” – Brynn Fuller-Becker ’19
“My Valentine’s Day consists of replacing a boyfriend who is 800 miles away with my closest friends and having a nice dinner together. Spending it with some of the people I love!” – Corinne Peabody ’17