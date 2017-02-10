Got Plans? Students plan for the day of love

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some are busy buying over-priced flowers and searching for the perfect last minute gift. For others, the 14th of February is just like any other . From surprise dates to movies with friends, here’s what some Lafayette students have planned.

“What are you talking about? I don’t really observe Valentine’s Day.” –Emma Fortier ‘18

“I have a long distance girlfriend, so I won’t be able to see her for Valentine’s Day, but I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to see her instead.” – Stephen Beggs ‘17

“I’ll be eating pizza and watching a movie with my best friends.” – Katie Martinides ‘18

“Shit, next week is Valentine’s Day? …I like to be spontaneous.” – Austin Wiles ’17