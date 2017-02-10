Engaging entertainment for valentines: SteelStacks in Bethlehem welcomes date-goers

Valentine’s Day is on the way, and many Lafayette students are on the hunt for romantic date ideas. SteelStacks, a 10-acre campus in Bethlehem, could fit the bill.

It is a center for arts festivals, concerts and other fun events. SteelStacks’ venues offer different shows and events each day of the week, including this coming Tuesday the 14th, according to steelstacks.org. If Lafayette students are willing to make the 25 minute drive, SteelStacks may be their Valentine’s Day destination.

On Tuesday, SteelStacks plans to show various movies for date-goers. Movie viewings include “Manchester By the Sea” at 4:15 p.m, “Lion” at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m and “Moonlight” at 7:15 p.m.

SteelStacks is also scheduled to present “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” at the Musikfest Cafe at 7 p.m. “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is a world-wide show that has been performed since 1988. This comical and heart-warming off-Broadway show depicts the union of two boisterous Italian-American families, according to the show’s event page on SteelStacks’s main website. The show immerses audience members into the show and makes them part of the depicted wedding party. Students can take their dates or friends to this inclusive wedding celebration.

“”Tony n’ Tina’s” is only a semiscripted affair, and it employs 23 actors to play members of the two feuding families joining in holy matrimony,” said Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune.

The show fully engages the audience by encouraging members to eat, dine, drink, dance and chat with the cast. As the show goes on, the audience members find themselves engrossed in the familial drama, endless toasts and delicious tiers of frosted white cake that are characteristic of a great wedding.

Tickets to “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” can be purchased at steelstacks.org and prices range from $65 to $75 depending on seating.

At 8 p.m, SteelStacks will present “Best of Valentine’s Day,” which will showcase improvisations of some of the “best” Valentine’s Day memories. Audience members are even welcome to contribute their own memories on the event page for the show. The show will feature some of “Lehigh Valley’s most cynical improvisers,” according to the main event page.

This show is only open to those over 18 years old. According to the event page, the show will contain some adult language and situations. Tickets for the show are $9.50 and can also be purchased on steelstacks.org.