Soulfege places third in regional competition

Over the weekend, Lafayette’s co-ed a cappella group, Soulfege, competed in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella Quarterfinals at Drexel University.

Soulfege placed third among nine a cappella groups around the Pennsylvania.

Singers Mary Kate Arcuri ‘19 and Sophia Rinaldi ‘19 described the environment of the competition as “more of a performance than just singing.”

The judges of the competition reacted positively to Soulfege’s performance, saying the group’s sound was very full and impressive, according to Rinaldi. In the competition, Soulfege performed “Greedy” by Ariana Grande, “Lost in the World” by Kanye West and “Never Forget You” by Zara Larson.

Although Soulfege will not advance to the semi-final competition, the group was proud of their work in paving the way for future competition.

“The week before we were constantly going through our songs and running through our set, recording it and then listening to it, when you listen to it so many times you can hear yourself growing and reflect on that process to see how it was all coming together,” Arcuri said.