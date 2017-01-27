Timeout with… Dan Hogan ’20

AJ Traub: You won the 200-meter, the 400-meter and the 4×4 relay. How does it feel to win in your first collegiate meet?

Dan Hogan: It was definitely an exciting experience. It was nice to get that out of the way. Now we can focus on progressing on the season and focusing on the bigger meets like the Patriot League Championships. It’s nice because of the rivalry we have with Lehigh to win those events.

AT: Did your performance meet your expectations?

DH: Yeah, it definitely exceeded my expectations. I didn’t know what to expect, it being my first one. I think the team performed better than we thought, but there’s definitely room for improvement.

AT: Did your first win impact your ability to go and earn the second win?

DH: There were definitely nerves coming into the meet. There’s always nerves that come with each meet, but you get them out of the way as the meet progresses. It’s nice to win early, so you can focus less on that part and just do your best. Run fast and cheer on your teammates.

AT: Lafayette had a first-place finisher in six of the first eight events. How important is it to the team to have a strong start?

DH: It’s really important. Coming into the meet, the field events start first. A lot of guys performed and exceeded expectations. That helps get the meet started and gains confidence for us, so we say, “Hey, maybe we can win this thing.”

AT: What is the team doing to improve for the next meet?

DH: The mentality is that we competed really well and there’s a lot of strong points to take from the meet. But obviously there’s room for improvement because we didn’t win.

AT: The next meet is in Bethlehem as well. Do you think the team will be able to use the experience there to improve for next time?

DH: Definitely. The Lehigh track is one you need to get used to, so that helps. A lot of the same competition will be there, too, so you know what you’re up against and it takes the pressure off a bit.

AT: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

DH: Right now, focusing on indoor. I’d like to compete and even score at the Patriot League Championship. I think we have a shot at being really competitive there. There’s a lot of guys who are jumping well, running well and throwing well.

AT: What differences have you seen between track and field in college versus in high school?

DH: Definitely a lot more work. The hours we put in are a lot more and the attitude of everyone on the team is different. A lot of guys in high school were just kind of there to be there, but not to compete. You can tell the difference at college because people are here to win.

AT: How did you first get into sprinting?

DH: My dad was the one who got me into it. At first it was something I was forced to do, but running became my passion. It helps to relieve stress, especially in high school when grades and life just got hard. It was nice to escape, and running did that.

AT: Who is your favorite athlete?

DH: Good question. I’d have to say, now, Odell Beckham, Jr., because I’m a Giants fan. I like the passion he has for the sport. At times he can seem excessive, but I think he has the right mindset for playing football.

AT: Do you have a personal or team motto?

DH: For the track team, it’s “one team, one dream.” I think it’s good for track because a lot of people see it as an individual sport, but in many ways, it’s a great team sport because of the amount of time we spend together. We become a close family, and it’s a great atmosphere at meets to have everyone cheering you on.

AT: What do you do to get pumped up for a meet?

DH: I like to listen to music a lot. Really anything. My pre-meet playlist features anything from rap to country.

AT: What is your favorite part of being on the team?

DH: I’d probably say the community. Especially coming here as a freshman, it’s nice to have that group of friends right away. It didn’t take long for us to get close.

AT: What do people not know about you?

DH: A lot of people don’t know I like to read. I’m sure people would be shocked to find out.