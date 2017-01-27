Eclectic Excursions: Get away for a day to nearby mountain resort

For snowsport enthusiasts and beginners, Lafayette is not the most convenient school to attend. Located far from the most challenging and famous slopes of the East Coast, there are precious few options to get out in the snow.

However, there is one place relatively nearby that does provide such an opportunity.

Nestled on over 330 wooded acres in Pennsylvania’s Berks County, about 3o miles away from Lafayette College, is the Bear Creek Mountain Resort. According to its official website, “The resort offers skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing in the winter, and hiking, biking, boating, disc golf, tennis and nearby golf during the spring, summer, and fall.”

From this list of activities, the skiing and snowboarding are the only activities available at the time, but the activities offered will change with the seasons.

The resort was founded in 1967 as the Doe Mountain Ski Area, with a barebones setup and very few services. Today, it stretches across over 300 acres and provides a great many services to visitors, among which are two dining areas with mountainside views. Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs are also available for visitor use.

The main draw to Bear Creek Mountain Resort is, however, the snowsports. Although the slope is not a particularly steep or challenging one, which may be unappealing to more experienced athletes, it is a perfect place for a relaxed snow outing. Rental equipment is available, as are personal instructors to help beginners, or those for whom it has been a long time.

The resort also hosts a variety of exciting events. On March 25, Bear Creek will be hosting a series of snowmobile drag races, with the winner in each class of snowmobile receiving a cash prize. For the oenophiles, the resort is hosting a Spring Wine Festival April 8 – 9 with samples from over 40 vendors available for tasting. Saturdays in the resort’s Trail’s End Cafe consist of live jazz music from 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made to spend the night on the official website, though reservations are not required. Regular condition reports can be obtained on the website, as well.