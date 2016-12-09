Theater Department Brings in the holidays with Dr. Seuss

Hear that? It’s the Whos down in Whoville preparing for Christmas this weekend at the Lafayette College theater department’s performance of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The holiday show – written by Irv Spector, Bob Ogle and Theodor Geisel (otherwise known as Dr. Suess) – is based on the children book classic. The family friendly show features a cast of twelve students as well as custom designed puppets and live music.

In the spirit of holiday giving, attendees will have the opportunity to donate either cash or unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots, which provides holiday presents to children whose families cannot afford gifts. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of Buck Hall prior to the start of the play. Those who donate will have the chance to take pictures with members of cast.

The play is directed by Michael O’Neill, head of the Lafayette Theater Department, and is one in a lineup of other exciting performances this season. In addition to “The Grinch,” O’Neill will also be directing “I Hate Hamlet,” which is scheduled to open in late February.

“The Grinch” begins this weekend at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday in Weiss Theater, Buck Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for non-Lafayette students.