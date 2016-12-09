Sports Recap Central

Men’s Basketball (3-5)

Nov. 30 vs. Drexel

L, 74-70

The Leopards lead for the entire game except for the final 48 seconds. Senior Nick Lindner led the team in scoring with 21, while sophomore Paulius Zalys scored 16 on 4-7 shooting from three point range.

Dec. 5 @ St. Francis Brooklyn

W, 74-72

Lafayette got back in the winning column against the Terriers. Junior Matt Klinewski scored a career-high 30 points and added nine rebounds to power the Leopards to victory. Freshman Kyle Stout added 12 points from the bench.

Dec. 7 @ Penn

L, 81-52

The Leopards struggled early and were not able to overcome the Quakers’ high powered offense. Lindner and Klinewski, Lafayette’s two highest scorers, only combined for six points on the night.

Women’s Basketball (1-9)

Nov. 30 vs. Penn

L, 64-47

The Leopards’ return home was spoiled as the team only shot 35.7 percent from the field in their loss to the Quakers. Junior Anna Ptasinski led the Leopards in scoring with 10 points.

Dec. 3 @ St. Johns

L, 64-46

Lafayette struggled offensively yet again and, despite out-rebounding their opponent 42-38, were blown out by the Red Storm. Freshman Olivia Gumbs set a career high in points with 14.

Dec. 7 @ Princeton

L, 65-27

In what was one of their worst performances of the season, the Leopards fell to the Tigers after only posting nine points in the second half. With this loss, the team’s losing streak now sits at nine games.