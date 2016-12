30 –¬†Points scored by junior Matt Klinewski against St. Francis Brooklyn on a career night.

9 – Games in a row lost by the women’s basketball team.

1 – Number of Patriot League Rookie of the Week awards for freshman Olivia Gumbs.

4 – Games decided by less than five points for the men’s basketball team in the first eight games.

298 – Career victories for men’s basketball’s head coach Fran O’Hanlon.