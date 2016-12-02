Studio event ecourages artistic expression, community engagement: Let your creativity flow at weekly drawing event

As finals come near, students who are tired from hours of studying can take time to exercise their creative side at open studio figure drawing sessions.

Lafayette College’s office of Community Based Teaching has hosted these studio nights since 2001 and the program owes it longevity to its own popularity within the Easton community. The free open studio figure drawing sessions, open to students and the general public, are offered every Thursday evening from 7 – 10 p.m. Amateur and professional artists, including members of the Easton community, gather weekly in Media Room 3 of Buck Hall to paint, sketch or even color their own unique depiction of nude models posing in the middle of the room.

“The sessions are set up as traditional nude model studios,” Director of Community Based Teaching Jim Toia said. “There is often some music playing and everyone is pretty focused. The artistic process takes a lot of concentration and it is so easy to get completely absorbed in it.”

Despite the intense atmosphere, Toia said that models and artists take five minute breaks during which attendees socialize and get to know fellow artists.

“This is a great place for people to share their ability and skills no matter what level they are at,” Toia said.

These three hours of free artistic expression give participants the liberty to create whatever they desire and to expand as far as their imagination will take them. Participants are not limited to any conventions and can create whatever they want in any medium they choose, including pastels, colored pencils, charcoal and Conté crayons.