Sports Recap Central

Football (2-9)

Nov. 19 vs. Lehigh

L, 45-21

Senior Drew Reed threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but the Leopards failed to stop the Mountain Hawks early. Lafayette had more first downs than Lehigh in the game, but could not keep Lehigh out of the end zone.

Swimming

Nov. 18 vs. Lehigh

The Leopards managed three first place finishes in the meet, all on the men’s side. Junior Sam Haines won both the 100 and 200-yard butterfly events as Lehigh took home most of the victories from the Weinstein Natatorium.

Men’s Basketball (2-3)

Nov. 17 vs. NJIT

W, 84-83 (F/OT)

Lafayette dug a hole early, entering halftime trailing by eight. The team took the lead in the final minutes of regulation, but NJIT forced overtime. The Highlanders missed a jumper as time expired and the Leopards took the one point victory.

Nov. 20 vs. Cornell

L, 82-75

Senior Nick Lindner and junior Matt Klinewski combined for 42 points, but the Leopards couldn’t erase a halftime deficit of 12 points as they fell to the Big Red.

Nov. 23 vs. Princeton

L, 71-55

The Leopards trailed by five at the half, their closest halftime score so far this season. However, the Tigers outplayed them in the second half, taking the 16 point victory.

Women’s Basketball (1-6)

Nov. 16 vs. Robert Morris

L, 62-51

Junior Sammy Stipa scored 13 points to lead the Leopards, but Robert Morris pulled away in the second half to take Lafayette’s home opener.

Nov. 19 vs. Chattanooga

L, 68-43

Nearly half of Lafayette’s points were scored by junior Anna Ptasinski. Her 19 points mark her career high. The Leopards trailed by five at halftime, but were held to just 11 points in the second half as Chattanooga took the win.

Nov. 20 @ Louisville

L, 92-48

Freshman Olivia Gumbs and senior Ashley Lutz both put up nine points as the Leopards scored progressively more points each quarter, but Louisville dominated the game handing Lafayette a road loss.

Nov. 21 @ Bowling Green

L, 69-42

Lafayette committed 28 turnovers in their second game in as many days in Louisville, Kentucky. Gumbs pulled down 12 rebounds and sophomore Angela Ribarich scored 14 points as the Leopards fell to 1-5 on the season.

Nov. 27 @ Hampton

L, 58-55

The Leopards surged in the third quarter, outscoring Hampton 14-7, but were narrowly defeated. Gumbs recorded her first double-double as a Leopard with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Nov. 30 vs. Penn

L, 64-47

The Leopards couldn’t manage any offense as they shot 35.3 percent from the field. Ptasinski led the way for Lafayette with 10 points.

Fencing

Nov. 20 @ Hunter

Freshman Ian Miller and junior Alex Gorloff combined for a 26-5 record for the day as Lafayette competed against multiple colleges. The Leopards defeated Yeshiva in the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) event.