Lafayette football Coach Frank Tavani will not return next season, sources say

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Lafayette that football head coach Frank Tavani announced in a meeting with his players that he will not return next year for the Leopards.

Sources also said that Tavani, whose contract expired at the end of the 2016 season, said he plans to take a buyout before next season, because the college did not give him a year’s notice that his contract would not be renewed.

President Alison Byerly wrote in an email that a press release from the college “on this subject” would be released tomorrow.

After serving as the team’s running backs coach from 1987 to 1999, Tavani took over as the head coach in 2000. In 17 years as head coach, Tavani amassed an 84-107 record, including four Patriot League championships (2004-2006, 2013).

After winning the conference title in 2013 and beating Lehigh at Yankee Stadium in Rivalry 150, Tavani’s Leopards have only beat one conference opponent since then. Tavani’s last game came against Lehigh on Nov. 19, where the Leopards were blown out 45-21. After the game, Tavani denounced any rumors that he might step down as head coach.

“Vultures may be circling, but there’s no dead meat here and that includes me,” Tavani said two weeks ago, according to lehighvalleylive.com. “I intend to coach until somebody tells me no or I die.”

The news of Tavani’s dismissal comes on the heels of the Leopards finishing their worst two year stretch of his career, going 1-10 last year and 2-9 this year.

It is uncertain at the time who will take over as the next head coach for Lafayette.

Athletics Director Bruce McCutcheon and Tavani did not respond in time for deadline.

Ian Morse ’17 and William Gordon ’17 contributed reporting.