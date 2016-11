151 – How many games Lafayette and Lehigh have played before the 152nd game this Saturday.

78 – Victories by the Leopards in those games.

10 – Games won in a row by Lafayette from 1919-1928, the longest winning streak of The Rivalry.

1 – The current win streak held by the Mountain Hawks.

1884 – The first year in which The Rivalry was played; Chester Arthur was the President at the time.