Open letter from faculty to the Lafayette community

To all the people associated with Lafayette College:

We are each of us suddenly confronted with one of the most important questions of our lives: what will the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States mean? We, the undersigned faculty members of the college, are deeply concerned that our country now faces an unprecedented threat, and that without organized collaboration and resistance this election may lead America toward the dawn of a dangerous and institutionalized form of reactionary authoritarianism.

The campaign alone has already mobilized and legitimized long-standing politics based on white supremacy, nativism and patriarchy, resulting in physical and verbal attacks against: people of color, Muslims, Latinos, immigrants, the disabled, LGBTQ people, Jews and all women within and beyond these overlapping groups. In electing Donald Trump, citizens of our country now face a clear and present danger, as this movement will soon gain access to the full power of the federal government.

There remains the possibility that a Trump presidency will be radically different from the one promised in his campaign. We hope this is the case. Yet while we cannot know the future, we do know that we face an incredible asymmetry of risk. If this is a false dawn of fascism, organizing to educate ourselves and preparing to resist it can only lead to a more effective movement to advance democracy and human freedom. If it be a true dawn, we cannot afford to “wait and see.” We must be ready to resist before the promised mass round-ups, internment and expulsion of our Muslim and undocumented sisters and brothers begin—exponentially worsening what has already been, under the outgoing administration, the largest wave of deportations in American history. If we wait to act until police are ordered to violently end all protests and occupy our “inner cities” while the hard-fought gains for LGBTQ, women’s and workers’ rights are rolled back, it will be too late. One cannot face these grave threats alone and unprepared.

We believe that this election must motivate those of us committed to civil rights and social justice to find new ways to communicate, criticize, educate and, most significantly, build spaces for collective action. We pledge to create opportunities, such as teach-ins, to: discuss and evaluate how and why this election happened; analyze the meaning and gravity of the divided state of our campus and our nation; confront the history of racism and colonialism in the United States; study freedom struggles and train ourselves in strategies of resistance; and, perhaps most importantly, denounce and organize opposition to racism, misogyny, homophobia and xenophobia.

While we recognize that white supremacy has been an organizing principle of American life since the founding of the United States, we know that this, too, is true: the political traditions forged through resistance to and rejection of racism, patriarchy and capitalist exploitation are equally American. We stand in solidarity with those committed to freedom for all. We are dedicated to ensuring that Lafayette College actively denounces and rejects racism, bigotry, misogyny and any kind of discrimination, without hesitation.

We, the undersigned, will host an open meeting to discuss how and when and where organization should take place on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in Farinon. We invite you all to participate.

Signed,

Mary Armstrong, English and Women’s and Gender Studies

Hollis Ashby, Williams Center for the Arts

Susan Averett, Economics

Kylie Bailin, Library

Paul Barclay, Asian Studies and History

Susan Basow, Psychology

Steven Belletto, English

Ethan Berkove, Mathematics

William Bissell, Anthropology and Sociology

Robert Blunt, Religious Studies and Africana Studies

Deborah Byrd, English

Tamara Carley, Geology and Environmental Geosciences

Jessica Carr, Religious Studies

Benjamin Cohen, Engineering Studies

Patricia Donahue, English

Sidney Donnell, Spanish

Anna Edlund, Biology

Katalin Fabian, Government and Law

Bianca Falbo, English

Megan Fernandes, English

Ingrid Furniss, Art and Asian Studies

Nestor Gil, Art

Peter Gildenhuys, Philosophy

Tara Gilligan, Women’s and Gender Studies

Alessandro Giovannelli, Philosophy

Rachel Goshgarian, History

Katherine Groo, Film and Media Studies

David Hogenboom, Physics

Ben Jahre, Library

Mary Jo Lodge, Theater

Jennifer Kelly, Music

Chawne Kimber, Mathematics

Rebecca Kissane, Anthropology and Sociology

Tim Laquintano, English

Caroline Lee, Anthropology and Sociology

Christopher Lee, History

Ana Ramirez Luhrs, Library

Owen McLeod, Philosophy

Lawrence L. Malinconico, Jr., Geology and Environmental Geosciences

Meghan Masto, Philosophy

Joshua Miller, Government and Law

Sarah Morris, Library

Pam Murray, Library

Lauren Myers, Psychology

Michael Nees, Psychology

Julia Nicodemus, Engineering Studies

Charlotte Nunes, Library

Alix Ohlin, English and Film and Media Studies

Christopher Phillips, English

Rebekah Pite, History

Elaine Reynolds, Biology and Neuroscience

Juan Rojo, Spanish

Carrie Rohman, English

Robert Root, Mathematics

Deborah Rosen, History

Chris Ruebeck, Economics

Mónica Salas-Landa, Anthropology and Sociology

Diane Windham Shaw, Library

Scott Shelley, Physics

Joseph Shieber, Philosophy

Nandini Sikand, Film and Media Studies

Helena Silverstein, Government and Law

Karina Skvirsky, Art

Andy Smith, Film and Media Studies

Andrea Smith, Anthropology and Sociology

Joshua Smith, Mechanical Engineering

Julie Smith, Economics

Hannah Stewart-Gambino, Government and Law and International Affairs

Elaine Stromber, Library

Jenn Stroud Rossmann, Mechanical Engineering

David Sunderlin, Geology and Environmental Geosciences

Jennifer Talarico, Psychology

Lorenzo Traldi, Mathematics

Michelle Tomaszycki, Neuroscience and Psychology

Neha Vora, Anthropology and Sociology

Walter Wadiak, English

Angelika von Wahl, International Affairs

Susan Wenze, Psychology

Suzanne Westfall, English

Wendy Wilson-Fall, Africana Studies

Bonnie M. Winfield, Center for Community Engagement

Brent Utter, Mechanical Engineering

Lijuan Xu, Library

Li Yang, Foreign Languages and Literatures

Jeremy Zallen, History