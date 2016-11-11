Sports Recap Central

Men’s Soccer (7-9-2)

Nov. 4 vs. Colgate

L, 1-0

The Leopards postseason hopes came to a close with an 88th minute goal from Colgate to send Lafayette into their offseason. The team finished with a 7-9-2 record overall and a 3-5-1 record in league play.

Volleyball (4-20)

Nov. 4 @ Army

L, 3-0

Lafayette lost to Army in straight sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-13) in West Point. Seniors Jet Manzi and Tori Smith led the Leopards with seven kills apiece.

Nov. 5 @ Holy Cross

L, 3-1

The Leopards finished the road portion of their schedule with a 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 17-25) loss to Holy Cross in a Patriot League match on Saturday afternoon. The game was decided in the fourth set when Holy Cross ran away with the lead finished the set 25-17 to secure the victory.

Women’s Soccer (7-8-4)

Nov. 4 @ Bucknell (PLT)

L, 2-0

The Leopards’ season comes to a close after a tough, hard fought game resulting in elimination last Friday in Lewisburg, Penn. The Leopards finish the season with a record of 7-8-4, advancing to their first Patriot League Tournament since 2011.

Swimming and Diving

Nov. 5 @ Navy

Lafayette had their first multi-team Patriot League meet of the season in Annapolis, where they faced off against American, Navy and Bucknell. The Leopards had a strong showing, with the 200 yard freestyle team of junior Xavier Laracuente, sophomore James Grieb, sophomore Kyle Doherty and senior Russ Lambert finishing second in their race.