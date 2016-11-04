Sports Recap Central

Men’s Soccer (7-8-2)

Oct. 26 vs. Lehigh

W, 1-0

Senior Ryan Egan scored the game’s lone goal on a penalty kick midway through the second half to give the Leopards the win over the rival Mountain Hawks.

Nov. 29 @ Navy

L, 3-2 (OT)

The Midshipmen were the first on the board with a goal in the 50th minute, but Lafayette’s senior Ben Marks answered it with a goal of his own to tie it up 1-1. The Leopards took the lead soon after as freshman Evan Vare scored off an assist from sophomore Josh Kruczek. Navy evened the score line about ten minutes later to force the game into overtime, where they capitalized for the golden goal victory.

Field Hockey (8-10)

Oct. 28 vs. Lehigh

W, 2-1

After giving up a penalty stroke goal to Lehigh midway through the second half, the Leopards fought back to win 2-1 off of goals by senior Amanda Magadan and freshman Lisa van der Geest.

Oct. 30 @ Temple

L, 3-1

The field hockey season came to a close as Temple scored two first half goals and a late second half goal. Sophomore Kristin Taylor scored Lafayette’s lone goal.

Cross Country

Oct. 29- PL Championship @ Lafayette

The Lafayette women’s team placed ninth at the meet while the men’s team finished 10th. Bucknell won the women’s meet and Navy won the men’s.

Football (2-7)

Oct. 29 vs. Georgetown

W, 17-3

A first quarter field goal by sophomore Jacob Bissell and a second quarter field goal by Georgetown left the first half tied 3-3. In the third quarter, Leopards’ senior QB Drew Reed ran for the game’s first touchdown and connected with sophomore Tyler West for the second touchdown to secure the team’s victory.

Volleyball (4-18)

Oct. 29 vs. Bucknell

W, 3-1

After losing the first set (19-25), the Leopards fought back to win three straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-19) for the team to claim victory. Junior Tori Smith had a team-high 12 kills while sophomore Katie Rethmeyer had 10 kills and four blocks, one of which was unassisted.

Women’s Soccer (7-7-4)

Oct. 29 vs. Colgate

L, 2-1

Lafayette’s senior Melissa Lynskey put the first goal on the board, but Colgate responded to tie it up in the first half and then scored with four minutes left to earn the win.

Nov. 1 vs. Lehigh (PLT)

W, 1-0 (OT)

The game stayed scoreless through regulation and the first overtime period, but a sudden-death goal by senior Joanna Scotti off a corner-kick assist from classmate Kaelin King in the 109th minute secured the program’s first-ever Patriot League tournament victory and advanced the team into the semi-final round.