Sports Recap Central

Football (1-7)

Oct. 22 vs. Bucknell

L, 42-17

A strong fourth quarter finish pushed Bucknell past the Leopards. Sophomore Joey Chenoweth caught a 65 yard touchdown pass while freshman Mike Dunn added a score via the ground.

Men’s Soccer (6-7-2)

Oct. 22 vs. Holy Cross

T, 1-1

Freshman Ryan Goncalves salvaged the game with a goal in the 83rd minute to earn a draw for the Leopards. The goal had playoff implications as it put the Leopards at seven points overall, good enough for a spot in the Patriot League tournament.

Women’s Soccer (6-6-4)

Oct. 19 vs. Lehigh

L, 1-0

Despite a strong push in the second half, the Leopards came up short as they got shutout by Lehigh.

Oct. 23 vs. Navy

W, 1-0 (OT)

Senior Melissa Lynskey was the hero of the game as her goal 33 seconds into overtime secured a Leopards victory. The win knocked Loyola out of playoff contention and cushioned a two point separation between Army and Holy Cross for the sixth and final spot in the Patriot League tournament.

Field Hockey (6-9)

Oct. 22 vs. Bucknell

L, 3-0

The Leopards dropped their final Patriot League road game to Holy Cross. The Leopards are now in three team tie for the final spot in the Patriot League tournament with one conference game remaining.

Oct. 23 vs. Harvard

L, 2-0

The Leopards dropped their final non-conference home game to a strong No. 20 Harvard team. They will face Lehigh next in a crucial matchup with playoff implications.

Women’s Volleyball (3-18)

Oct. 21 vs. American

L, 3-0

The Leopards lost in straight sets to American. Junior Elizabeth Walsh and sophomore Katie Rethmeyer led the team with nine and seven kills, respectively.

Oct. 22 vs. Loyola

L, 3-2

It took five sets for the final score to be determined as the Leopards dropped the contest at Loyola. Senior Jet Manzi led the way with 12 kills and 14 digs.



Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving

Oct. 22, @ Loyola

The men’s and women’s teams opened up their season at Loyola this past weekend. Freshman Sariyah Sherry led the way for the women with first place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Sam Haines had a strong showing for the men, capturing a win in the 100 butterfly and third place finish in the 200 fly.