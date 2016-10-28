Golf team struggles at Lehigh Invitational: Team sets sights on spring season

This past Saturday marked the end of the fall season for the men’s golf team.

The Leopards finished ninth out of 12 teams in the Lehigh Invitational. The top scorer for Lafayette was freshman Reid Bedell, who shot a +9 in the two-day tournament. His score was good enough for a 14th place finish, 10 shots behind the leader. Freshman Will Halamandaris and senior Chad Bell both tied for 31st for the Leopards with a +13. Freshman Ben Perrine followed closely at +14, with junior James Frahm and freshman Jake Basilico one stroke behind him. Sophomore Ryan Krechel finished with a +25 for the Leopards.

Although Bedell’s finish was good, it was not on par with his overall season performance.

“Ultimately, I was a little disappointed with how I played, because I’ve been playing so well in all the other tournaments of the season,” Bedell said.

He started the season off well, finishing first overall in the first two tournaments of the season. Overall, he is happy about his season performance.

“My expectations were definitely exceeded,” Bedell said. “I didn’t really know what to expect going into college golf, so the way I’ve been able to adapt to the new scene has been pretty good. I’ve been playing some really good golf.”

Bedell is one of five freshmen making up nearly half of the team.

“It was definitely a big transition,” Bedell said. “There’s ultimately more pressure playing Division I golf compared to high school.”

Now that the team has finished the fall season, they set their sights on the spring season.

“I’m really looking forward to the spring,” Bedell said. “As a team, I think we are going to come around a little more.”

Making the most of the winter is key for the Leopards to move up in the rankings in the spring.

“It’s all about experience,” Bedell said. “If we do off-season workouts along with playing in amateur tournaments over the winter, I believe we can really succeed in the spring season.”

The team showed a lot of potential in the fall, and looks to really break out in time for leagues.

“We all have high expectations for the league championship,” Bedell said. “I truly believe we can win the Patriot League as a team.”

Although a date is not officially set, the team usually begins their spring season at the Villanova Wildcat Invitational in late March.