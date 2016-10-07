Sports Recap Central

Football (1-4)

Oct. 1 vs. Holy Cross

L, 38-28

Blake Searfoss threw for four touchdowns after senior starting QB Drew Reed was injured on a scramble. Three of the touchdowns were caught by junior Matt Mrazek. Lafayette led for some time in the third quarter, but could not hold off the Holy Cross offense.

Men’s Soccer (5-5)

Sept. 27 @ Fairleigh Dickinson

W, 1-0

Lafayette needed just three shots on goal to win, with one of them being a goal by Leopards’ leading scorer, freshman Evan Vare. Vare’s fifth of the season was the winner, as junior goalkeeper Brian Ehrlich earned a shutout.

Oct. 1 @ Army

W, 2-0

Senior Ryan Egan scored in the first half, and Vare scored in the second. Lafayette junior goalkeeper Brad Seeber notched a shutout for the second time this season with eight saves. The Leopards start out 1-0 in league play.

Women’s Soccer (3-4-3)

Sept. 28 @ Bucknell

L, 4-0

Lafayette was outshot by the undefeated Bucknell Bison 23-7. The match was close until Bucknell scored their second goal in the 66th minute and followed up for two more by the 78th.

Oct. 1 vs. American

W, 3-0

Lafayette dominated American, scoring as many goals as American attempted shots. Seniors Melissa Lynskey and Joanna Scotti, along with sophomore Alex Stanford were the scoring Leopards. Only one save was necessary for junior Kelly O’Brien and senior Danielle Sedillo to combine for the shutout.

Men’s Cross Country

Oct. 1 @ Paul Short Invitational

M: 45th out of 45

W: 24th out of 42

Sophomore David Sadvary finished with the best time for Lafayette, earning him an individual 249th place. Sophomore Emily Moore led Lafayette runners with a 56th place finish. Caroline Harmon, also in her sophomore year, finished 15 seconds later.

Field Hockey (7-3)

Oct. 1 @ Colgate

W, 4-0

Lafayette improved to 2-0 in Patriot league play with a season-high four goals. Four different Leopards scored: Freshman Sam Di Maio, junior Cody Hunsicker and seniors Amanda Magadan and Ami Turner. It was the second time this season that the Lafayette defense allowed fewer than four shots by an opponent.

Women’s Volleyball (3-11)

Oct. 1 @ Bucknell

L, 3-0

Bucknell dominated the first set, 25-16. Lafayette rallied to make the second set closer, but ultimately lost, 25-23. The third set ended the same as the first, as the Leopards were blanked, 3-0.

Golf

Oct. 2, 3 @ Binghamton Fall Invitational

The Leopards ended in sixth place, despite freshman Will Halamandaris’ second place finish. Halamandaris shot a 67 on the first day and followed it up with a 69 on the second day.