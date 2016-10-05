FAMS capstone project

By senior year all film and media study majors have the technical and theoretical knowledge of film to create a project that encapsulates everything they’ve learned in their four years at Lafayette. This is referred to as the capstone project. Nick Tassoni, a senior Film and Media Studies major remarks that the project, “is essentially our senior project. It’s similar to say the car team, but without the knowledge of mechanical engineering, math, physics, dynamics, cars, and that kind of stuff…It’s a culmination of all the aspects and classes of our major.” Fabian Rogers, a Film and Media Studies major as well, thinks of the project as, “our statement of everything we’ve learned and everything we’ve grown to have interest in. It’s a run through of what we might want to chase after in the future.”

With little stipulations, the students are able to chase after subject matter, or mediums they’ve grown to have interest in. The projects range from documentaries on the food industry and the educational system issues, to short narrative films, to potential TV pilots. However, the projects do not necessarily need to be in a visual medium; some students choose to turn in feature length screenplays.

Tassoni chose to satirize the classic love triangle trope in his short film, Anemotion. Essentially, the project centers around the relationship between the characters Alex and Mel, and the chaos that ensues when Mel begins flirting with another girl, Franky. He incorporates animation elements that are most striking in a comedic fight scene between Franky and Alex.

Another student, Chris Aresco, is writing and designing a web series centered around “the life of a former child star present day as he lives with his failed manager. Both characters are destitute and trying everything they can (constantly failing though) to turn around the downward trajectory of their lives.” The web series, will hopefully consist of five episodes of around five to ten minutes long.

Fabian emphasized the collaborative nature of the capstone project, of which he thought was necessary in creating a fully realized work. There are designated times each week for the students completing a capstone project to discuss and comment on each other’s work. He found it helpful to come to together, and hear other opinions, and then build off his classmate’s thoughts.

The capstone project will culminate in an end of the semester showing of student work. Stay tuned.