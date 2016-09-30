Sports Recap Central

Football (1-3)

Sept. 24 vs. Villanova University

L, 31-14

Three-hundred forty-two yards of total offense wasn’t enough as the Leopards fell to an unbeaten Villanova team. Senior quarterback Drew Reed threw for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Leopards will look to bounce back when they take on Holy Cross on homecoming.

Men’s Soccer (4-5)

Sept. 24 vs. Loyola University

L, 2-0

Despite outshooting their opponent, the Leopards fell to a well rounded Loyola team in their Patriot League opener.

Sept. 27 @ Fairleigh Dickinson University

W, 1-0

The Leopards recorded their second shutout of the year in their win over FDU. Freshman Evan Vare continued his dominant play as he recorded the only goal of the game. Vare currently leads the team with five goals this season.

Women’s Soccer (3-3-3)

Sept. 24 @ Army

L, 2-1

The Leopards fell just short as their comeback efforts were thwarted in their Patriot League opener at Army. Senior Julia Wescott recorded the Leopards lone goal on a penalty kick.

Women’s Volleyball (3-10)

Sept. 21 @ Lehigh University

L, 3-0

The Leopards were defeated in straight sets in their Patriot League opener at Lehigh.

Sept. 23 @ Loyola University

W, 3-2

The Leopards won a five set thriller to pick up their first conference win of the season over Loyola. Freshman star Sonia Musso recorded a double-double with her team high 11 kills.

Sept. 24 @ American University

L, 3-0

The women’s volleyball team lost in straight sets to a talented American team. This puts them at 1-2 in Patriot League play on the season.

Field Hockey (6-3)

Sept. 23 vs. Boston University

W, 2-1

In a grueling 100 minute match, the Leopards handed No. 9 ranked BU their first loss of the season. Senior Aliza Furneaux was the hero of the game with her game winning goal in the shootout period.

Sept. 25 vs. Delaware

L, 5-1

No. 12 Delaware handed the Leopards their third loss of the season. Freshman Lisa van der Geest recorded the only goal of the game for the Leopards.

Men’s Golf

Sept. 24-26 @ George Mason

The men’s golf team finished 15th overall in Patriot Intercollegiate play at George Mason. Sophomore Patrick McGinley, who was +14 through three rounds, led the way for the Leopards.