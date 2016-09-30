Celebrating the arts: Lafayette Arts Department to hold open house on Saturday

With the recent completion of the arts campus, it’s cause for celebration for the arts community at Lafayette College.

And there will be one this Saturday, with the Lafayette Arts Department’s arts open house.

“Think of this as a festival atmosphere with an arts focus,” Director of Marketing for Lafayette Arts Jennifer Philburn wrote in an email. “Every area of the arts at Lafayette will be represented: creative writing, film, music, theater, visual art—even dance! This is a go-at-your-own-pace event.”

Some of the featured performances will include “A Shakespeare Cabaret” and a preview of “The Secret Garden” (presented by the Department of Theater), “Breach: Left Behind” (presented by Lafayette Art Galleries and Choreographers on Campus), the Lafayette Percussion Ensemble, the Johnny Gossick Quartet, the Lafayette Pep Band and an Open Mic (presented by the Creative Writing Program). Throughout the day, visitors will also be able to experience an eclectic mix of demonstrations, hands-on activities, film screenings, exhibitions and tours. A free shuttle will be available to transport all open-house-goers to the arts campus and back.

“The William Visual Arts Building, as well as the arts campus as a whole, is like my second home,” Julia Brennan ’17 said. “I am so incredibly excited to welcome and introduce students to a part of Lafayette that has been so special to me”.

The open house is celebrating the expansion of the Williams Arts Campus with the addition of Buck Hall, home to a black box theater and cinema. According to Philburn, the value of the sheer joy inspired is enough of a reason to get involved with the arts.

“Art is serious, but it also offers an exhilaration that you just don’t find in other endeavors,” she wrote in an email.

The arts open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Written by: Katie Gonick