Sports Recap Central

Football (1-1)

Sept. 10 vs. Delaware

L, 24-6

Despite ending the half tied at 3-3, the Leopards were unable to hold off the Blue Hen offense, which scored three straight touchdowns to pull ahead. Sophomore Jacob Bissell kicked Lafayette’s two successful field goals and junior LB Brandon Bryant had a game-high 14 tackles.

Men’s Soccer (1-4-0)

Sept. 9 @ Fordham

W, 3-1

Sophomore Joe DeStefano scored the team’s first goal of the year, and freshman Evan Ware added two more en route to the team’s first victory of the year. Goalkeeper Brad Seeber had six saves, including one on a penalty kick.

Women’s Soccer (3-2-2)

Sept. 9 @ Penn

L, 2-1

The team’s five-game undefeated streak ended against a powerful Penn defense that surrendered just 3 shots on goal in the game’s entirety. Sophomore Alex Stanford scored the Leopard’s lone goal.

Sept. 11 vs. Brown

L, 1-0

After giving up a goal in the ninth minute, Lafayette was unable to even the score in the team’s first home loss of the season. Goalkeepers Dani Sedillo, a senior and Kelly O’Brien, a junior, had a combined five saves in the match.

Women’s Volleyball (2-5)

Sept. 9 vs. George Mason

L, 3-1

After dropping the first set, the Leopards were able to tie the Patriots 1-1 with a win in the second set before dropping the third and a close fourth in their opening match of the Penn Tournament. Junior Tori Smith had 10 kills, a team-high.

Sept. 10 vs. Howard

L, 3-1

After falling in the first set, Lafayette defeated Howard in the second. Howard got the best of the Leopards in the next two sets to clinch the victory. Junior Lizzi Walsh had nine kills in the game, including three straight in the second set.

Sept. 10 vs. Penn

L, 3-1

The Leopards took the first set before dropping the next three to the hosting Quakers. Junior Lizzi Walsh had another strong performance, with 11 kills, while junior Katie Kidder had a game-high 26 digs.

Field Hockey (4-1)

Sept. 10 @ Yale

W, 3-1

The Leopards took the lead with a goal from freshman Rosa Jonckheer before Yale tied it 1-1 at the end of the first half. The Lafayette offense was able to seal the deal against the Bulldogs with goals from senior Aliza Furneaux and junior Rosie Shanks.

Sept. 11 vs. Quinnipiac

W, 2-1

Quinnipiac was able to capitalize on its lone shot in the first half, a lead it held until the 52nd minute when Rosa Jonckheer was able to find the back of the cage for Lafayette. In overtime, freshman Cam Costello scored her first career goal, sending the Leopards to victory.

Golf

Sept. 10 @ Bucknell Fall Invitational

The team ended the first round of the tournament in ninth place having shot a team score of 297. Freshman Reid Bedell shot a three-under 67, good for a tie for second in individual play.

Sept. 11 @ Bucknell Fall Invitational

Lafayette finished seventh in a field of 15, ending the invitational as 28-over par as a team. Bedell shot an even par 70 to tie for first.

Weekly Awards

Evan Vare ’20 (Soccer), Patriot League Rookie of the Week

Brad Seeber ’18 (Soccer), Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week