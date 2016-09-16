Eclectic Excursions: White Water Rafting

From our perch on College Hill, we as a campus community can often feel isolated, a world unto itself. But there is a world outside campus. There are many opportunities for excursions off the hill, to get out into the Lehigh Valley and beyond, to experience all this region has to offer.

Whitewater rafting one of the most fun one can have outdoors. Few activities can match the rush of going down a rushing river, battling large waves and getting soaked with your friends.

Although it’s late in the season, opportunities for whitewater rafting are not dead. According to its website, Whitewater Rafting Adventures is still offering an opportunity for those who crave the thrill of the outdoors. On Oct. 8 and 9, a Saturday and Sunday respectively, Whitewater Rafting Adventures will hold their final rafting adventures for the year. No experience is necessary for the excursions, and all over 8 years old are allowed to participate.

These four to six hour excursions cover 11 or 13 miles of Lehigh Gorge State Park, depending on launch site which varies according to river condition. Adventures are difficulty class II and III rapids. The park is just under 40 miles away and easily reachable by car. Rafters can bring their own lunch or pre-order a box lunch for $7.95. The excursion costs $65.95 per person, though group discounts are available.

At time of writing, spots are still available for these excursions, though they are subject to cancellation or rescheduling in the event of insufficient water levels. Interested parties should go to adventurerafting.com to schedule an excursion.