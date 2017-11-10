In addition to the prices below, we have two discounts:
First-time customers get 10% off.
Student clubs get 50% off.
Quarter-page ads may also be vertical.
All ads will be in black and white, because only our front page is printed in color.
1 comments
My name is Dan Benedict , the Men’s Rugby coach at Lafayette, I want to meet with a representative of the Lafayette News to discuss an article being written and also a 3 bundle 1/2 price Club advertising package to attract more players and get into Nationals Rugby events again in 2018. Dan Benedict 610-533-3589